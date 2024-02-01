Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Cuts Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.28.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $39.71 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,683.33%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

