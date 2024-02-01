Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $1.19 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,471,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,756,000 after purchasing an additional 895,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in CSX by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in CSX by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

