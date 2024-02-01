Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $445,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

