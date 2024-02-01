Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 10,865 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,341 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $93.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

