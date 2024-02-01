Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 59,830 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 59,830 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.78.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.4 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $144.91 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

