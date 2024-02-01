Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ventas by 86.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 184.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of VTR opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,639.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $53.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 18,000.00%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

