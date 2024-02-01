VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VICI Properties by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

Shares of VICI opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

