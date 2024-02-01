Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $16.79 on Monday. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 19.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Virtu Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 171,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Featured Articles

