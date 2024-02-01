Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 60 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Hershey by 139.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Hershey by 1,525.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 21.4% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth $79,782,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Hershey by 396.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,599,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.26.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $193.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.34.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,795. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

