Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 33,367 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.17% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 114,377 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.1% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 255,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

HRZN stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is -6,596.70%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

