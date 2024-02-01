Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 57,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 85.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 24,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

BKT opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.