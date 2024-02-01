Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 2,134 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,134 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after buying an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,056,000 after buying an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,480,000 after acquiring an additional 58,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.76.

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $190.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.88.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.