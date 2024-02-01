Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,297.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,669 shares of company stock valued at $12,723,541 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,408.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,470.05 and a 1-year high of $2,439.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,279.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,059.17.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.