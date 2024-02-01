Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $28,389,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,017,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 65,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $4,008,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 329,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,842 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

Shares of MFIC stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.26 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.