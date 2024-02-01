Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $571,000 Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTGC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

HTGC stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.38. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 63.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

