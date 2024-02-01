Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Capital Southwest worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 98.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 36.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 4.3 %

CSWC stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 52.16%. The company had revenue of $48.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

