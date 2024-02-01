Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New $682,000 Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 41.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HEI opened at $179.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.41. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $153.63 and a 52 week high of $191.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO Announces Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s payout ratio is 6.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.82.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

