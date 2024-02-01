Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $150,692,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,749 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $77,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,182,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,560,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $267.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.60.

View Our Latest Report on ALGN

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.