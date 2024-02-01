Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $260.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.86 and a 200-day moving average of $244.18. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $267.12.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

