Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. Wedbush cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $140.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $181.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.86.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.