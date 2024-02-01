Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post earnings of $6.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $236.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.55. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $248.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a current ratio of 13.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

