Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 14.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 66,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Visa by 34.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 10.4% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 10.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 1.4 %

V stock opened at $273.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $279.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.56. The firm has a market cap of $501.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

