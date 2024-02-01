Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.36

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.36 and last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 17616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Vista Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vista Energy by 4,205.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 40,275.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 563.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

