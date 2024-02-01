Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Shares Up 13.3%

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 224,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 190,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

