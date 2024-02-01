Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 65,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 192,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

