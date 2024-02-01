Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $231.46

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $231.46 and last traded at $231.02, with a volume of 157038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.85.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.89.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,060 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,794,000 after buying an additional 1,447,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,300,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30,160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,365,000 after buying an additional 539,570 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 560,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,195,000 after buying an additional 228,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,416,000 after purchasing an additional 212,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.