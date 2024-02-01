Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2-2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion. Wabash National also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.500 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Wabash National Price Performance

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Wabash National by 451.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Wabash National by 123.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wabash National by 62.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Wabash National by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

