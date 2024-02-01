Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Waldencast Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WALD stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. Waldencast has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,436,000 after acquiring an additional 674,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waldencast by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 72,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,597,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

