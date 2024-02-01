Washington Trust Bank Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 87,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 463,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,493,000 after buying an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $102.81 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.40. The company has a market cap of $407.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

