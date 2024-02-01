Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE JCI opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

