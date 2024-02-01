Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $195.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a PE ratio of 127.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.83. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.49.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.