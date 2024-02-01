Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,015,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,826,000 after buying an additional 526,392 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,947,000 after buying an additional 981,773 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.96 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $56.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

