Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Down to $99.62

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.62, but opened at $95.00. Weatherford International shares last traded at $88.34, with a volume of 437,900 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on WFRD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.80.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,254,000 after purchasing an additional 120,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,351,000 after purchasing an additional 197,337 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,226,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,373,000 after purchasing an additional 111,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,770,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

