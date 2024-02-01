Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Price Down 7.7% After Insider Selling

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $45.66 and last traded at $45.69. Approximately 726,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,103,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

Specifically, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $548,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,941 shares of company stock worth $1,701,282 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

Webster Financial Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.