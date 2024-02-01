Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target to $16.50

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPFree Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $16.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $607.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $185,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 43,779 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 230,593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares in the last quarter. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Stories

