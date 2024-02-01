Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target to $16.50

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $16.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $607.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $185,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 43,779 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 230,593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares in the last quarter. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.