Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $64.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 28,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Unum Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

