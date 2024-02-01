Wells Fargo & Company Raises Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $85.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTV. Bank of America cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

Get Fortive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTV

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fortive has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $82.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.05.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.