Wells Fargo & Company Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $163.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.71.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $144.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $147.68. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

