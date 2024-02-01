Wells Fargo & Company Trims CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Target Price to $98.00

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s previous close.

CNMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $95.60 on Thursday. CONMED has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $138.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $15,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 36.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,327,000 after buying an additional 133,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in CONMED by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 104,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after buying an additional 80,036 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

