Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $47.72 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WABC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $444,691.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,001,454.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 10,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,302,792.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $444,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,001,454.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,042 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

