Western Alliance Bancorporation Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of WAL stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

