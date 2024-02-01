WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WRK. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.14.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 1,815.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

