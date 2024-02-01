Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.00-15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.90 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.000-15.000 EPS.

Whirlpool stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.30. 67,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,817. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.23 and a 200 day moving average of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

