Wolfe Research Lowers Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.18.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $28.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 132,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Baker Hughes by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 141,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 414,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

