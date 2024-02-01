Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.91% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Shares of WOLF traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.88. 5,582,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $87.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The company had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

