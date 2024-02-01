Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of WDAY opened at $291.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,212.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.36. Workday has a twelve month low of $174.06 and a twelve month high of $298.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.12 and a 200-day moving average of $243.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at $41,283,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $899,771.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,026,184.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. abrdn plc grew its stake in Workday by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 206,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,928,000 after acquiring an additional 45,737 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Workday by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Workday by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 36,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

