World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $86.80 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $86.80 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00078904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00027379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00021475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006664 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001327 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,790,559 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

