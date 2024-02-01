Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $296.55

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 296.55 ($3.77) and last traded at GBX 332.50 ($4.23), with a volume of 246964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.13).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.61) price objective on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

Wynnstay Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £78.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 355.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 392.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 11.75 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,786.89%.

About Wynnstay Group

(Get Free Report)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.