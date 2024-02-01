Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

