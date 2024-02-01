Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALAGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 426,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 376,326 shares.The stock last traded at $5.19 and had previously closed at $5.15.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $800.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.19 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 21.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yalla Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yalla Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Yalla Group by 3,564.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yalla Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

