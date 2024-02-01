Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 426,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 376,326 shares.The stock last traded at $5.19 and had previously closed at $5.15.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $800.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.19 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 21.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yalla Group

Yalla Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yalla Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Yalla Group by 3,564.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yalla Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

